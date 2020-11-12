Before my death and after my death I will curse you Nicole, be cursed by all your generations. Archbishop Martirosyan

May God destroy your house as you destroyed more than 5000 houses and OUR MOTHERLAND

“I will always be here, if there is one wall left, I will sit under that wall.” Bishop Parg: PS Before my death and after my death I will curse you Nicole, may you be cursed by all your generations, may God destroy your house as you destroyed more than 5000 houses and OUR MOTHERLAND.

Those who know Armenian, try to read with punctuation marks. You are the manipulator.

«Ես միշտ այստեղ եմ լինելու, մի պատ էլ մնա` նստելու եմ այդ պատի տակ»։

Պարգև Սրբազան

Հ.Գ. Մինչև մահ ու նաև մահիցս հետո ԱՆԻԾԵԼՈՒ ԵՄ քեզ նիկոլ` անիծյալ լինես քո բոլոր սերունդներով Աստված քո տունը քանդի այնպես, ինչպես դու 5000-ից ավելի տուն ու ՄԵՐ ՀԱՅՐԵՆԻՔԸ քանդեցիր։

Հայերեն իմացողներ փորձեք կետադրական նշաններով կարդալ։

Մանիպուլատորն էլ դուք եք:

