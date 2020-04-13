‘Bat Woman’ scientist who could hold the key to curing coronavirus and stop it happening again

For 16 years Shi Zhengli has prepared to fight the deadliest panedmic the world has seen for a generation.

The virologist, from Wuhan in China, is the ‘Bat Woman’ scientists who discovered the coronavirus gene sequence within days of the first reported case of the outbreak.

But she was then ‘muzzled’ from revealing the truth about her incredible discovery in the fight against Covid-19, fuelling fears of a cover up by the Chinese authorities.

Zhengli is one of the world’s top researchers on coronaviruses and has discovered dozens of deadly SARS-like viruses in bat caves.

She studied samples taken from some of the first people to become infected with the new and then-mysterious respiratory illness in China in December and found it was similar to SARS.

Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/bat-woman-scientist-who-could-21857145?utm_source=mirror_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Mirror12at13&utm_campaign=daily_newsletter