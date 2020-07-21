Baku’s another ultimatum to OSCE Minsk Group

Baku, represented by Assistant of the Azerbaijan President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev, has put forward another ultimatum to the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani media reported.

According to him, what comes to the activities of the Minsk Group, the OSCE must declare that the Azerbaijani side is not going to participate in the talks of a simulated nature on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

H. Hajiyev noted that according to the mandate of the Minsk Group co-chairs, the Helsinki Final Act and the UN Security Council resolutions should be taken as a basis.

“It is necessary to put an end to Armenia’s attempts to disrupt the talks through lies and various pretexts. 11 states are participating in the Minsk process. There is a need to hold an expanded meeting of the Minsk Group”.

Note that Turkey is also a part of the above-mentioned 11 states, thus the further plans of Baku and Ankara become obvious.