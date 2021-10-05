Baku office of Iran Supreme Leader’s representative in Azerbaijan closed

The office of Ojag Nejat, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei in Azerbaijan, in Baku and the Husseiniyya Mosque have been closed due to the coronavirus, chief of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service, Ehsan Zahidov said, Azerbaijani media reported.

The Interior Ministry official added that not only these places, but also indoor places where the coronavirus is widespread have been suspended.

“The Husseiniyya Mosque is one of the places where coronavirus infection has spread in recent days. As in other places, the Husseiniyya mosque has been closed. At present, the epidemiological service is taking appropriate measures there,” Zahidov said.