Bahçeli: Greece will pay Turkey back for their War of Independence

by PAUL ANTONOPOULOS,

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) that is in a ruling coalition with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), made new provocations against Greece.

“My advice to the grandchildren of the criminals who drank the blood of the Muslim Turks is not to test our patience and they should immediately stop their provocations and harassment,” said the leader of the Far Right political party.

“The rematch for the Morea uprising has not been seen yet, this account has not yet been closed,” he said in reference to the Greek War of Independence that began in the Morea, or more commonly known as the Peloponnese.

“The Morea uprising is one of the bloody and devastating disasters that marked the Turkish nation in the past,” he continued in another tweet.

“And in this uprising, a real genocide took place, nearly 40,000 Muslim Turks were killed,” the extremist leader said in reference to the Peloponnese being rid of non-Christians during the Greek War of Independence.

He of course omits that most of the Muslims in the Peloponnese did not identity as Turks, but rather as Greek or Albanian Muslims.

Bahçeli also omits 400 years of Turkish massacres and enslavement over the Morea.

“What an example is humanity when it is still silent against this mass murder,” he continued.

“On this occasion, I wish God’s mercy to the Muslim Turks who were martyred in the Morea uprising and lost their lives by being thrown into the tunnel of violence and terror, and I remember them all with respect and gratitude,” he continued.

“Our blood is still on the ground, when the day comes, the price will of course be paid,” the Far Right leader threatened.