Baghdad Summit: An effort to thaw strained Middle Eastern relations



Muhammad Usman Karim,

Iraq is hosting a summit in its capital and largest city Baghdad on Saturday. The official name of the conference is the ‘Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership’. The conference will include both regional and non-regional states. The Arab countries invited are Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Officials from France, Iran, and Turkey will attend. There will also be observers from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Arab League, European Union, Gulf Co-operation Council, and the G20 group.

The participation of regional powers and the specific agenda make the event notable. The summit is an ambitious initiative by the Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to reduce tensions in the region.

“Iraq will seek to play a bigger role in bringing the regional powers together,” he said. He has established a special committee headed by Senior Undersecretary Nizar Al-Khairallah to ensure the conference succeeds. On behalf of Al-Kadhimi, the committee sent ministers to different countries to invite them to the summit.

Iraq is trying to bring the countries closer to focus on the regional challenges they face. Since April, Iraq has worked to mediate between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The success of this latest event will be a yardstick to measure the effectiveness of Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts. Iraq has been using diplomatic mediation and shuttle diplomacy to cool the temperature between regional rivals. However, this time Iraq intends to shift its policy by seeking a more significant role as a diplomatic mediator. It is trying to normalize the relations between regional countries by bringing their higher officials on a public platform where they could discuss their reservations with each other directly. The purpose of the conference, said Iraqi President Barham Salih, is “easing tensions and crises in the region as well as supporting the constructive path of positive dialogue and negotiations.”

Iran had a significant influence on the foreign policy of Iraq due to cultural and religious ties. Now, under Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi, Iraq has changed the course of its foreign policy. It seems that Iraq is trying to reduce its dependence on the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US has encouraged this approach to counter Iranian influence in the region. On July 26, Kadhimi met US President Joe Biden in the White House. The US also encouraged Iraq to re-establish its diplomatic and economic relations with the neighbouring countries. Washington has decided to withdraw its combat troops from Iraq by the end of 2021. It now appears that Iraq is looking to boost its economy and infrastructural development in terrorism-free zones. Baghdad has likely realized that to solve the myriad problems inside the country, there needs to be a conducive environment around it. Hence, Iraq is helping regional adversaries sort out their problems through mediation efforts between important regional players like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey.

The Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fuad Hussain, visited Iran on August 10 and met Iran’s new president Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi. He also handed over the invitation letter on behalf of the Prime Minister. President Raisi expressed his appreciation for Iraq’s initiative, calling it a “blessed step”. However, he did not confirm whether or not he will attend the conference.

Saudi officials were also invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi by Iran even though relations between the two countries are not so great. Raisi stated that “the interference of foreigners in the affairs of the region is a source of tension and threats”. Iran says it will be happy to negotiate with its strategic rivals at any platform, provided its interests are taken into account. If this summit proves fruitful and assists in the consolidation of Iran’s relations with the powerful regional states Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Tehran will be in a better position on the negotiation table for the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

In addition, before visiting Iran, Iraq’s foreign minister travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he met his counterpart. He delivered Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi’s invitation letter of the summit for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. However, according to the reports, Saudi Arabia is asking Iraq about the level of representation from Turkey and Iran. This highlights the differences among the three major countries of the region. Nevertheless, the recent decline in the relations of the US and Saudi Arabia may encourage Saudi Arabia to turn its focus to improving relations with regional states. And this Iraqi initiative will provide Riyadh with an opportunity to do so. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also invited to the summit.

The strategic interests of Iran and Turkey diverge in many areas. For one, Turkey opposes the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, while Iran supports that regime. Both countries’ positions on the issue of Kurds, on the other hand, are more mixed. Even in Iraq, Turkey and Iran are not on the same side as Turkey is a member of NATO. However, due to Erdoğan’s aggressive foreign policy, Turkey has suffered isolation in the region during the last few years. Also, poor economic growth, the mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, and the recent wildfires jeopardized the government’s popularity. Hence, Ankara may view this conference as an opportunity to revitalize its reputation and shore up its fraying economy.

France has a significant influence in the region. It is an important part of the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State and has troops deployed in Iraq and Syria. Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey’s participation in the conference could bring regional harmony and economic reinforcement to their region. However, it is too early to predict a breakthrough in the relations between these countries. One thing, however, is pretty clear. Regardless of whether or not this summit breaks the ice between these countries, it will likely provide a conducive environment that can help pave the way towards the normalization of relations in the future.