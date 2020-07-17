Back to school: Teachers are ready to quit rather than put their lives at risk

The Trump administration is eager to reopen schools, in part because parents can’t return to work without childcare. But in many states, businesses reopened too early, and the health system is once again strained, making it difficult — if not impossible — to send kids back to school safely.



As infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surge, many teachers don’t feel prepared to go back. A lack of national leadership on the schools issue has left states to give orders and school districts to make piecemeal plans that many teachers don’t understand or trust.



Teachers are at a loss as to what to do. In a school setting, some teachers are worried that students won’t wear masks, or bring them to school, or perhaps even be able to afford them.



The problem, one teacher told us, is leaders are “expecting teachers to be the glue that holds society together.”