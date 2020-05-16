Baby dies of coronavirus-related Kawasaki disease two hours after this adorable photo

Alexander Parsons is believed to be UK’s youngest victim of Kawasaki syndrome as his heartbroken mum begs ‘don’t let more suffer like my boy’

A heartbroken mum told how her baby son died in her arms after being struck down by a rare childhood illness linked to Covid-19.

Eight-month-old Alexander Parsons is believed to be the youngest victim of Kawasaki disease, and illness which inflames blood vessels.

One leading paediatrician, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health Prof Russell Viner, was so worried he wrote to the NHS about the danger on April 25 – the day Alex died.

It’s believed the illness could be triggered by a reaction to coronavirus. Medics have given the deadly condition a new name, PIMS-TS, in the fight against Covid-19.

Alex had no underlying health conditions and was pictured smiling and playing just two hours before suffering a ruptured aneurysm.