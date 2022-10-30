Babayan Message to Pashinyan & Aliyev: Any proposal in which Artsakh will be considered part of Azerbaijan will be rejected video

Any proposal or document that would consider Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan will be rejected, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan said during a rally held today, at Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square.

“Indeed, we are living in difficult times, we face ontological threats. Moreover, not only Artsakh but also Mother Armenia and the Diaspora face ontological threats. The future largely depends on Artsakh. We have to work both internally and externally to get out of this difficult situation with honor. Most importantly, we must not be indifferent. It is indifference that can destroy us, though it may seem like the most innocent act. Our future depends on each of us, is it victory or defeat? As for the external field, of course, we are working hard together with all Armenians. We must be principled and we must attach special importance to professionalism and patriotism,” the Minister said.

He underlined that any proposal, a document that would consider Artsakh to be a part of Azerbaijan is unacceptable and will be rejected.