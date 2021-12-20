Babajanyan is “jealous” of Pashinyan and Marukyan’s closeness. Pashinyan the master of manipulation.

Babajanyan is “jealous” of Pashinyan և Marukyan’s closeness ․ Politik.am: Babajanyan is “jealous” of Pashinyan և Marukyan’s closeness ․ Politik.am: Politik.am writes ․ Nikol Pashinyan has supporting parties, which act as opposition forces, but in reality, they are spinning the thread of power. Before the snap parliamentary elections, Pashinyan’s favorite “opposition” force was the “For the Republic” party led by Arman Babajanyan.

It was through this force that the dirtiest attacks on the real opposition forces were carried out. Within the framework of this dirty political activity, Arman Babajanyan and his teammates often appeared on Public TV. After the elections, Pashinyan’s taste changed a little. The Prime Minister’s heart wants something classic. And here it seems that a classic politician Edmon Marukyan and his team came to the rescue.

They do not go off the public air and criticize not the current authorities, but the opposition, which does not allow the government to work. According to our information, Arman Babajanyan is “jealous” of Nikol Pashinyan’s closeness to Edmon Maruykan. He complained among his teammates that he supported Pashinyan in the most difficult days, but today he is pushed into the background, and Edmon Marukyan appeared in the place of the beloved opposition of the beloved Prime Minister.