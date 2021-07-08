Azeris, Turks Phone Armenians in Artsakh Threatening Homeland

07/08/2021 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) – Nearly 8 months after the ceasefire that brought an end to the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) War, the hostilities are far from over. According to the National Security Service (NSS), Armenian citizens living in Artsakh are receiving phone calls from Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens who offer to buy their property along with threats of losing their homeland.

The NSS urged locals to avoid answering these calls and to report them right away. They also indicated that the phone calls from Turkey and Azerbaijan were meant to incite fear and uncertainty about the future and safety of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Threats against the livelihoods and homes of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh continue as Turkey and Azerbaijan seek to manipulate the region for gain.

