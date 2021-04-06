Azeris can look for an office place in Stepanakert only on the map. President’s spokesman. ARTSAKHPRESS:

Azerbaijanis can only look for an office space in Stepanakert on a map, but not in real life. ARTSAKHPRESS. Lusine Avanesyan, the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated this commenting on “Tural Ganjali”‘s statement that he is looking for an office in Stepanakert. “This is another sick wish of the Azerbaijani side, which is presented as a reality. With such cheap information speculations, they aim to mislead their society and irritate the Armenian society.

They can not only have an office in Stepanakert, but even visit Stepanakert. “Instead, let them think about the return of our occupied territories, so that it is possible to talk about the real prospects for the settlement of the conflict,” said Lusine Avanesyan.

Source: https://www.aravot.am/2021/04/06/1182296/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter