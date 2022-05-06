Azeris are satisfied with the work of the Armenian police in recent days

The Azerbaijani press covers the political events in Armenia. Obviously, the Azerbaijanis are concerned about what is happening in our country,

and the threat to Pashinyan’s government worries them. One of the media outlets, referring to the latest developments, wrote: “The street movement unleashed by the revanchists in Armenia, aiming to overthrow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to its organizers, is already the third day, which is” at a decisive stage. ” The “decisive stage”, as imagined by the opposition, implies rallies in the central squares of Yerevan, impeding the movement of cars on the main highways and marches in different parts of the capital.

The main force of the protest is the ARF, as well as the supporters of former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan. The goal they announced is to overthrow Prime Minister Pashinyan “to save Armenia and Karabakh.” The main thing today is the failure of peace talks with Azerbaijan. Well, the ultimate plan is to seize power. Behind all the loud words of the organizers of the new Armenian riot about “saving Armenia and Karabakh” one thing is clear: power and revenge. They do not like Pashinyan’s decision to “lower the bar” in the Karabakh issue and recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. They still cherish the dreams of a “free Artsakh” in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. And this, no matter what the various former Armenians say, means a new status quo for Armenia at best, and a new war at worst. ”

The Azerbaijani press has repeatedly defended the “legitimate leader of Armenia” Nikol Pashinyan. And in one of yesterday’s publications, they already express satisfaction with the work of the Armenian police. “I must say that the forces of law and order are steadily controlling the legitimate authorities, doing everything to stop the riots initiated by the protesters. There have been no cases of the police crossing over to the opposition, moreover, the actions of the police are getting tougher and tougher. In any case, the number of detained protesters is increasing every hour. “

Azeri media did not miss the fact that General Yuri Khachaturov’s son was detained ․ “A group of young people, including the son of Armenian General Yuri Khachaturov, Igor Khachaturov, held a civil disobedience action in Yerevan today, closing Myasnikyan Avenue.”

“A few minutes later, the red berets came and without any warning, knocking them to the ground and dragging them on the asphalt, threw the protesters into police cars. “Igor Khachaturov was also taken to the police station.”

HG ․ If this continues, the RA Police will also receive bonuses from the President of Azerbaijan…