Azeri forces increase UAV use in ‘malicious’ attempt to change situation until planned ceasefire

The Azerbaijani forces have increased usage of combat drones in the southern direction of the Artsakh line of contact after the announcement of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers that a ceasefire will be established from midday (12:00) October 10.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the Artsakh Defense Army is thwarting all Azeri attacks, inflicting heavy losses to the adversary personnel and UAVs.

“The adversary is maliciously attempting to change the situation until the cessation of hostilities at 12:00 October 10 that is declared for humanitarian purposes. The Artsakh Defense Army units are ready to neutralize the enemy’s attack intentions,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.