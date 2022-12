Azerbaijan killed 224 people from the Armenian side during the September aggression, spokesman for the Investigative Committee Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the identities of all 224 dead have been established so far, and the identification process has been completed.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to assess the circumstances of each death,” Gor Abrahamyan said.

