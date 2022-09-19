fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Azerbaijan’s Military Chief Arrives in Israel for First Official Visit

by Leave a Comment

Najmaddin Sadigov is meeting his Israeli counterpart, Gadi Eisenkot and other senior Israeli army officials. The Azeri decision to send the general to Israel is perceived in Jerusalem as a clear message to Iran.

The chief of general staff of Azerbaijan’s armed forces arrived in Israel for his first official visit.

Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff Najmaddin Sadigov has met with his Israeli counterpart, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and other senior Israel Defense Forces officials.

Sadigov is also slated to visit different IDF units and will discuss strengthening the military, security and business ties of the two nations.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.