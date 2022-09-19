Azerbaijan’s Military Chief Arrives in Israel for First Official Visit

Najmaddin Sadigov is meeting his Israeli counterpart, Gadi Eisenkot and other senior Israeli army officials. The Azeri decision to send the general to Israel is perceived in Jerusalem as a clear message to Iran.

The chief of general staff of Azerbaijan’s armed forces arrived in Israel for his first official visit.

Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff Najmaddin Sadigov has met with his Israeli counterpart, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and other senior Israel Defense Forces officials.

Sadigov is also slated to visit different IDF units and will discuss strengthening the military, security and business ties of the two nations.