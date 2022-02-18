Azerbaijan’s Aliyev appropriates ‘Zangezur’

The leadership of Azerbaijan intensively continues the slithering toponymic occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

During a videoconference with Azerbaijan’s regional leaders, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said that businessmen should focus on the “liberated territories” and set up businesses there, according to Azerbaijani media.

And by “liberated territories” he means Artsakh and Zangezur.

Zangezur is one of the regions of Armenia, and the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem has set its sights on it. After the military aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the fall of 2020, the Aliyev administration devised a sneaky move by creating a region in Azerbaijan called “Eastern Zangazur,” shortly called “Zangazur.” In other words, they are instilling in both ordinary Azerbaijanis and Western politicians who do not understand much about regional issues the notion that “Zangazur is a native Azerbaijani land.” There is no need to explain that in this way, grounds are being prepared for Azerbaijani territorial claims.

Aliyev, however, always resorts to this sly move. By using Azerbaijani toponyms, the president of that country voices territorial claims against Armenia on a regular basis.