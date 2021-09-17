fbpx

Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers

Azerbaijanis on Friday stopped—at the Vorotan village section of the Goris-Kapan motorway—a car delivering bread to Armenian soldiers. Karen Kocharyan, Deputy Mayor of Goris, Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“They did not demand money, but they behaved in a very impudent way. They inspected the car in a rough way. The car passed the road accompanied by Armenian and Russian border guards because the driver refused to go unaccompanied,” Kocharyan added.

The deputy mayor of Goris noted that Iranian trucks were again accumulated on this road.

