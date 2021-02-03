Azerbaijanis send SMS from phones of missing Armenians to their families

PanARMENIAN.Net – Azerbaijanis have been sending more SMS messages to the parents and relatives of the missing Armenian servicemen from their phones, media expert Samvel Martirosyan has said, noting that the messages give the relatives of the servicemen hope that they are still alive.

“Azerbaijanis use different tricks. They write on behalf of a soldier, then on behalf of another person, then they like something from the soldier’s profile [on social media], and then disappear for a few days, then do something else and disappear again. They continue to hurt people,” Martirosyan wrote on Facebook.

After the end of the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian side has yet to publish the final lists of prisoners of war and missing persons. According to Russian media, there are more than 140 names on the list of prisoners of war of the Armenian side.