Azerbaijanis on clashes: Aliyev distracting people from social issues

Azerbaijani social media users have been actively debating the opinion that the nation’s authorities are using border tensions to divert people’s attention from social problems inside the country.

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Two servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.

Some of the screenshots of posts by social media users in Azerbaijan are translated below:

Another tactic to divert public opinion, our children’s blood is flowing again. If you could take [Karabakh], you would have taken it long ago.”

The coronavirus pandemic has created a string of social problems in Azerbaijan. Hospitals are almost full of Covid-19 patients, more than 300 people have died in the country, lockdown measures have been tightened. Also, the country is dealing with an oil and economic crisis due to the pandemic.

Water shortage is another problem that the Azerbaijani society is facing. Kura River, one of the main waterways of the country, has recently become significantly shallow. The residents of local communities say there is so little water in the river that you can see the bottom.