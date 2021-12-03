fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Azerbaijanis kill Nagorno-Karabakh resident captured today

by Leave a Comment

A resident of the city in the Martuni region, captured today by the Azerbaijanis, was killed, Ombudsman of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Gegham Stepanyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The body of the deceased is still with the Azerbaijanis.

The man got lost and ended up in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan. According to available information, the victim was a shepherd.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani authorities tried to create an “informational justification” for the next flagrant violation of all conceivable provisions of international law. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan hastened to issue a statement that “on December 3, at about 13:00, an Azerbaijani serviceman on alert at one of the positions was attacked by a person of Armenian origin,” as a result of which the Azerbaijani serviceman “neutralized attacker “.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.