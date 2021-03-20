Azerbaijanis have advanced few meters in Armenia’s Khndzoresk village, says Goris mayor

YEREVAN. – The current government has never clarified what is happening, both during the war and after the war. Goris city mayor Arush Arushanyan said this during Saturday’s press conference of the board of the Reviving Armenia Party.

“Recently, there was information on the Internet that the enemy [Azerbaijan] had advanced a few meters in Khndzoresk [village of Syunik Province]. Yes, there was such a fact that GPS had showed that it was their [the Azerbaijanis’] part, and they have advanced again,” Arushanyan added.

He noted that the Armenian positions were quite ahead after the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, and if they had remained there, everything would have been fine. “The border was up to 26-27 km away from Syunik; [but] there was no clarity even there as to whether they [the incumbent Armenian authorities] gave our historical lands verbally or in writing. Now we have what we have,” Arushanyan said.

To the remark that more than a dozen families in Shurnukh village have been left homeless as a result of drawing borders by GPS, and the government assures that it is the one taking care of their housing issue, whereas there is information that these houses are being built with the help of benefactors, Arushanyan responded that the information that the government is taking action is a myth.

“The government has just applied to the community hall so that the community hall change the category of that land in order to build houses [there]. But the [construction] equipment there belongs to the benefactors. The specific activities that are taking place in Shurnukh are partly carried out by the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, partly by the benefactors. At the moment, about 30 houses are being built in Shurnukh, also for our Artsakh Armenians who do not have houses [now], and they, too, will be provided with houses,” added the mayor of Goris.