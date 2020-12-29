Azerbaijanis give villagers one day to leave half of Armenian Shurnukh village, situation is tense

The Azerbaijanis have given Armenian residents one day to leave half of the Shurnukh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Azerbaijan threatened by saying that if the residents don’t leave the territories before tomorrow morning, it will attack the villages with troops. The villagers and the village head say the Armenian government knew about this ten days ago,” Hovsepyan said, adding that the villagers have shut down the highway passing through the village and want to know who was aware of this.

Hovsepyan said Armenia is ceding nearly 12 homes and the plot of land near those homes.

Asked if the territories are among the 20 plots of land that Prime Minister Pashinyan talked about two days ago, Hovsepyan said he couldn’t say. According to him, Pashinyan doesn’t understand the situation and has nothing to do with the Armenians of Syunik Province. “We are losing our borderline villages. How can Turks and Armenians live in both parts of the Shurnukh village?” he added.