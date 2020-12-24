fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Azerbaijanis destroy panel reading name of Vorotan village of Armenia Syunik Province

by Leave a Comment

A video posted on the Internet shows how Azerbaijanis destroy the panel placed in the Vorotan village of Syunik Province of Armenia with military equipment.

Today it was reported that 12 homes in the Vorotan village of Syunik Province are being transferred to Azerbaijan. During today’s government session, Nikol Pashinyan said the issues regarding the Shurnukh and Vorotan villages may lead to certain painful situations.

On December 23, Azerbaijanis entered one of the homes in the administrative district of the Vorotan village of Syunik Province and demanded that the landlords leave the premises in an hour.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.