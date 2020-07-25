Azerbaijanis carried out an armed attack on Armenians in Russia. In an interview with Armenian News – NEWS.am, member of the Union of Armenians of Russia David Tonoyan said that the incident took place at about 2 am.

As a result of the conflict, one Armenian was wounded in the leg. According to Tonoyan, only this incident is known at the moment.

In a conversation with NEWS.am, Vice President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Herman Ananyants, in turn, noted that in connection with the incidents of attacks by Azerbaijanis on Armenians, the mayor of Moscow and the Moscow branch of the Federal Security Service have taken a very tough stance.

Ananyants also said that there is information that the President of Azerbaijan intends to reward the Azerbaijanis who took part in the attacks on Armenians.

Clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis were also recorded in the US, Germany, Belgium, and other European countries.