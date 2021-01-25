Azerbaijani War Crimes Against Armenian Civilians; Detailed Breakdown

Between 27 September 2020–10 November 2020

(1 month and 2 weeks, or 44 days) the capital of Artsakh, Stepanakert — was hit 43x times, that is almost a perfect ratio to 1 bombing a day. There are no clear military targets in Stepanakert, these attacks were deliberately aimed at civilian areas. Streets were shaking from cluster munitions, civilians were killed, apartment buildings, houses, markets, cars blown to pieces; yet, the people of Stepanakert did not give in to these terrorist tactics employed by Azerbaijan. The brave residents that stayed, and there were many — knew what Azerbaijan is doing, especially those of older age. They remember very well how Azerbaijan treated the Armenian population.

International “independent bodies” such as Amnesty International, have claimed that both sides committed war crimes, in one report, they ignored 97% of readily available videos which clearly depict Azerbaijani servicemen beheading, torturing and mutilating bodies of Armenian civilians and soldiers. Amnesty International had one goal in mind with their ‘investigation’ it was to paint Artsakh as the main body committing war crimes. Their post on Twitter was met with massive resistance by people who followed the conflict, as everyone knew that their ‘investigation’ did not correspond to reality.

Amnesty International then went ahead, weeks later, and carried out another investigation where they concluded that “both sides committed war crimes”.

– still ignoring the 30 to 1 ratio of executions, mutilations and torture committed by Azerbaijani soldiers. It’s unclear what made Amnesty Int. come out with such a biased report, but its clear that there was a mainstream agenda applied to this conflict. Turkish corporations as well as Azerbaijani anonymous accounts were reaching out to news outlets (even small ones, such as ASB) and offered “strategic partnerships” in return for following a certain “advertisement strategy” and a large payout; ranging from USD10.000 to a massive USD55.000- which of course was code language for spreading Anti-Armenian propaganda and painting Azerbaijan as the defender & Armenia as the aggressor. Many outlets either suddenly deleted their posts, or actually switched their style of reporting, sliding over to the Azerbaijani side. This has been observed mainly on Twitter. Western Mainstream media, with a few exceptions of some British outlets- have all rooted for Azerbaijan in the conflict and failed to report on the atrocities that the Azerbaijani military committed.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most serious war crimes committed by Azerbaijan during the course of the 44 day war in Artsakh:

September 29th: In the very early hours of the conflict, Azerbaijan deliberately targeted a civilian bus on Armenian mainland (which is also a crime in itself) with a precision drone strike. The bus was luckily empty. This was clearly an attack on Armenian civilians with hopes of inflicting a large number of dead — carried out by precision weaponry.

October 4th: Azerbaijan bombs civilian street in Artsakh, the explosions go on for over a minute, in intervals of 10–20 seconds, each interval being more and more intense. The worst part — they are using banned cluster munitions.

-again, this was a deliberate attack on civilians. The cluster munitions were fired by the Israeli-supplied LAR-160 MLRS.

Maternity Hospital in Stepanakert

October 28th: Maternity Hospital in Stepanakert gets hit with Azerbaijani and Turkish air strikes. There isn’t anything to add to this event, this is simply animalistic. — cherry on top; about a week later, Azerbaijan hit the same maternity hospital with a Smerch missile; just to double-check that they injure or kill someone.

61 schools were destroyed by Azerbaijani military, as well as 10 kindergartens. Yup, kids. Azerbaijani military targeted kids.

That is how little regard the Azeri command has for the life of an Armenian human being.

October 14th: Military hospital in Martakert (where civilians commonly receive treatment) was hit by Azerbaijani military (click here to watch video of the aftermath)

October 8th: Azerbaijan targets historic Armenian cathedral- the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral — not once, but twice. As civilians; kids, women and elderly were praying in the Shushi cathedral, Azerbaijan has targeted the historic religious symbol with precision strikes. There are suspicions that the Cathedral was targeted with the help of Turkish jets. Russian journalists were also injured in this attack.

These are just some of the highlights of Azerbaijani terrorism against Armenians — or to put it simply, these are the things we can show, without getting banned.

Below: List of war crimes committed by Azerbaijan;

Rebels from Syria recruited to fight against Armenians in Artsakh.

This information has also been confirmed by European, Armenian, and Russian authorities.

27.09.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

27.09.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni.

Azerbaijani armed forces targeted a civilian vehicle, seriously injuring the family.

Rocket lands in a home where a pregnant woman was sleeping in her bed. Luckily the rocket malfunctioned and did not explode.

27.09.2020

Azerbaijani armed forces targeted a civilian vehicle, seriously injuring the family.

Rocket lands in a home where a pregnant woman was sleeping in her bed. Luckily the rocket was a dud.

Pregnant woman seriously injured as a result of the shelling of settlements, gave birth to a healthy baby.

28.09.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni.

Azerbaijani armed forces targeted a civilian vehicle, killing a 9-year-old, injuring the mother.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Vardenis, Armenia.

29.09.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert. Three civilians had been killed and one was injured as a result.

30.09.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Hadrut.

01.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Gegharkunik, Armenia.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Hadrut.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

02.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

03.10.2020

Stepanakert’s electricity network building was struck with a missile, leaving the city without electricity.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert with cluster bomb missiles.

04.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

05.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi.

Amnesty International publishes an article where Denis Krivosheev states “The use of cluster bombs in any circumstances is banned under international humanitarian law, so their use to attack civilian areas is particularly dangerous and will only lead to further deaths and injuries.”

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

06.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

07.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Hadrut.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

08.10.2020

Ghazanchetsots, a church in Shushi, struck two times.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

09.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

10.10.2020

Azerbaijani insurgents kill two civilians, a mother and her disabled son, at their home in Hadrut.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni, Shushi, and other towns and villages.

As of October 10, approximately 180 cassette bombs have been found in the streets of Stepanakert near civil infrastructures and residential buildings.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martuni and other towns and villages.

11.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

13.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

Kindergarten targeted in Martuni.

Hospital targeted in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh.

School targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Knaravan.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Hadrut and Kashatagh.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert and Shosh.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni, Aygehovit, and Ishkanadzor.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

Secondary school in Gegharkunik, Armenia targeted.

Photos of destroyed civilian buildings in Stepanakert caused by polonez missiles

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Martakert.

21.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Askeran and Martuni.

22.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert and Martuni.

23.10.2020

Human Rights Watch publishes an article that notes of the “use of cluster munitions — particularly in populated areas — shows flagrant disregard for the safety of civilians.”

Genocide Watch issues a Genocide Emergency Alert due to Azerbaijan’s aggression against the Armenian Republic of Artsakh.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni.

24.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Askeran.

25.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Askeran.

26.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Martakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Askeran.

27.10.2020

Maternity and children’s hospital in Stepanakert targeted.

28.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martakert.

29.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Aknaghbyur.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Aknaghbyur.

30.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert and Shushi.

31.10.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Askeran.

01.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Martakert.

02.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Syunik, Armenia.

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Martuni and Shushi.

03.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi with smerch rockets. In the Shahumyan region, a RSZO missile was used.

Mother and child health centre targeted in Stepanakert.

Monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War of Martakert was shelled.

One Free World International article: “Civilians are being deliberately targeted by Azerbaijani forces.”

Also states that “Azerbaijan’s violent attempt to control the territory with Turkey’s backing by targeting civilians is eerily similar to the ethnic cleansing of 20th century Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire.”

Armenian villager in Artsakh’s Togh village beheaded by Azeri soldiers.

04.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi and Stepanakert; in Stepanakert a school is hit.

05.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Shushi and Stepanakert.

06.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

07.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

08.11.2020

Civilians and civilian areas targeted in Stepanakert.

09.11.2020

Grad rockets fired by Azerbaijani forces into Martakert sometime during the war. Several civilians are killed and/or wounded.

Date Unknown

Grad rocket fired by Azerbaijani forces into Martuni sometime during the war.

Date Unknown

Two Armenian captives from Hadrut, 73-year-old B.H. and 25-year-old Y.A., executed by Azerbaijani forces.

Their hands were tied behind their back.

15.10.2020

Azerbaijani military forces beheaded an Armenian soldier and called the soldier’s brother and informed him that his brother was with them, that they had beheaded him, and that the photo would be posted on the Internet.

16.10.2020

Execution of a wounded Artsakh soldier by an Azerbaijani soldier.

25.10.2020

Elderly woman explains how she witnessed two POW routinely kicked, one had a broken arm, and later learned that they had been killed.

30.10.2020

Photos and videos emerge of nineteen Armenian dead bodies, some of them handcuffed and others naked.

Scientist tortured and killed by Azerbaijani forces in his house in Hadrut.

Date Unknown

Hospital targeted in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh.

14.10.2020

Maternity and children's hospital in Stepanakert targeted.

28.10.2020

Mother and child health centre targeted in Stepanakert.

03.11.2020

One Free World International article: “Attacks on hospitals and churches are war crimes.”

Medical transports helping wounded soldiers targeted.

14.10.2020

Azeri soldiers disguised as Armenian troops ambush ambulance and kill an Armenian doctor

04.11.2020

Fire engine transporting drinking water targeted.

01.11.2020

French and Armenian journalists injured and/or targeted in Martuni.

01.10.2020

Minibus transporting journalists targeted in Martuni.

02.10.2020

Two Russian journalists and their fixer injured in the shelling of Ghazanchetsots

08.10.2020

Ghazanchetsots, a church in Shushi, struck two times.

08.10.2020

Religious monument in Artsakh destroyed by Azerbaijani soldiers.

09.10.2020

One Free World International article: “Attacks on hospitals and churches are war crimes.”

03.11.2020

Azeri soldiers disguised as Armenian troops ambush ambulance and kill an Armenian doctor

04.11.2020

Phosphorus munitions used to burn forests in Artsakh close to residential areas with many civilians. It’s reported that civilians were also hiding in forests during the war.

30.10.2020

1,815 acres burned by the Azeri use of phosphorus munitions

02.11.2020

War Crimes and/or Crimes Against Humanity Committed by

the Azerbaijani Government After 10.11.2020:

Azerbaijani soldiers cut off the ear of an Armenian man who refused to leave his home in Artsakh.

Three Armenian civilians found in Shushi brutally murdered.

Video emerges of a civilian decapitated by Azerbaijani soldiers.

Video emerges of an Armenian man beheaded by Azerbaijani soldiers.

Video emerges of an elderly man beheaded by Azeri soldiers.

Azerbaijani soldier admits to cutting off an Armenian man’s hand before shooting him.

Armenian civilian killed after he lost his way in bad weather and ended up on the Azerbaijani side.

Body of a civilian from Shushi, who was missing since November, is found dismembered.

(The above mentioned atrocities are between 14 Nov 2020–14 Jan 2021)

The body of a civilian, who was murdered by Azerbaijani forces, was found buried in Hadrut.

18.01.2021

Video posted on Tik Tok of Azerbaijani soldiers beating a captured elderly man.

He was unable to leave Shushi and fell under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

17.11.2020

Video emerges of an Armenian man badly beaten by Azerbaijani soldiers.

3.12.2020

There are currently 59 known videos, some of which may have been discussed in detail in this chart, that show the abuse, murder, and/or torture of Armenian POWs, and in some instances civilians.

For many of the videos, it is unclear whether the events occurred during or after the war.

Date unknown

Two videos emerge showing the execution of POWs.

Date unknown

An Armenian POW, used as a target practice, is executed by an Azerbaijani soldier.

Date unknown

Video emerges of Azerbaijani Colonel Tehran Mensimov shooting at the ceiling where Armenian civilians were hiding.

23.12.2020

Two Lebanese-Armenians have gone missing in Artsakh. Calls to their cell phones have been answered by an Azerbaijani who confirmed the woman was taken prisoner and later said she was killed.

Update on 11.01.2021: the ECHR is now dealing with the case of M.N., who is reported as still alive. There is no information about the man who was also captured, except for a video from Azerbaijan that presents him as a terrorist.

10.10.2020

Man and two elderly Artsakhtsis are taken as hostages by Azerbaijan forces.

Four days later (15.11.2020), a video emerged showing the man and seven other Armenian hostages who were captured by the Azerbaijanis.

11.11.2020

There are currently 29 known videos that show Azerbaijani soldiers mutilating and/or disrespecting the dead.

Date unknown

One of the angel statues at Ghazanchetsots is destroyed.

12.11.2020

Garegin Njdeh statue destroyed by Turkish and Azeri soldiers.

13.11.2020

Ghazanchetsots desecrated with graffiti.

14.11.2020

Azerbaijani soldiers destroy the cross on Mekhavan’s St. Zoravor Astvatsatsin church. A Azerbaijani soldier is seen standing where the cross used to be.

Statue of Vazgen Sargsyan vandalized.

The statue was further destroyed on 02.01.2021.

18.11.2020

Statue in Artsakh bulldozed.

Bell towers of Kanach Zham bell destroyed.

19.11.2020

Monuments in Talish and Matagis destroyed.

3.12.2020

An Armenian chapel that commemorates the victims of the 2016 April war has been desecrated.

28.12.2020

An Armenian khachkar in Hadrut is destroyed.

12.01.2021

Armenian home in Hadrut.

16.11.2020

Armenian home in Azokh ransacked.

17.11.2020

Armenian home in a currently unknown city/village ransacked.

18.11.2020

Armenian home in a currently unknown city/village ransacked.

24.11.2020

Armenian home in a currently unknown city/village ransacked.

26.11.2020

Armenian home in Shushi ransacked.

12.12.2020

Armenian store in a currently unknown city/village ransacked.

13.12.2020

Kataro winery in Hadrut looted by Azerbaijani soldiers.

Another video of looting emerges on 19.01.2021

08.01.2021

Armenian homes in Aghdam looted.

11.01.2021

Armenian homes in Artsakh are set on fire.

13.01.2021

Armenian home in a currently unknown city/village ransacked.

19.01.2021

Armenian graves destroyed by Azerbaijani soldiers.

26.11.2020

Armenian graves destroyed by Azerbaijani soldiers.

8.12.2020

Azerbaijan’s government doesn’t provide enough information and slows down the process of exchanging POWs.

26.11.2020

Azerbaijan is hiding data on the number of POWs and civilian captives.

23.12.2020

— — — — —

Amnesty Int. needs to be held accountable for their lies and LAZY investigative methods. A legal body of such stature should not be permitted to skew, mislead and change the public opinion- based on lies and deliberate concealing of facts and events.

Since ASB covered the entire course of the war, we can confirm every single one of these incidents. We went over the list in detail over the span of a few days, and it is accurate, most of the incidents can be found on the corresponding dates on ASB Military’s twitter. For anyone who wishes to know the legal side, article links, photos/videos of these incidents, it can be found in the description below. For anyone interested in the sources of these crimes, proof, photos/videos: they have been compiled by an unknown source and you can view them by clicking -> this link.

