Azerbaijani troops strike Armenian border village in fresh gunfire; five wounded

The Azerbaijani armed forces kept Armenia’s north-eastern border under repeated attacks on Monday, firiing three projectiles from a 120 mm caliber mortar in the direction of the village of Chinari (Tavush region).

One of the bullets hit a house; two fell into the yard. There are no casualties, according to Shushan Stepanyan, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson who shared the news on Facebook.

In earlier comments to Tert.am, Stepanyan reported about three wounded soldiers in Sunday’s exchange of fire. Two more persons, reportedly police officers on duty, were earlier known to have been hit in gunfire. All the five have suffered light physical damage not threatening a lethal outcome, the spokeswoman said.