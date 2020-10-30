fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic

by Leave a Comment

Suffering huge manpower losses, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army fled from their positions in panic in Berdzor direction of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Information Center of Artsakh informs.

‘’Today the Azerbaijani armed forces were particularly active in the left wing of Berdzor direction of the frontline. Suffering huge manpower losses during the military operations, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army fled from their positions in panic’’, reads the statement.

Military operations aimed at discovering and neutralizing the Azerbaijani subversive groups continued in some separate regions of Artsakh.

‘’One military equipment of the adversary was destroyed by an artillery fire nearby Tsaghkaberd’’, the Information Center said.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.