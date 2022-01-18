Azerbaijani special services forced Artsakh residents to spy for them, NSS reveals

The Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) revealed another case of recruitment of an Artsakh resident by the Azerbaijani special services, the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said a pseudonymous Telegram user, pretending to be an Armenian female, entered into correspondence with an Artsakh man, allegedly seeking to establish a close relationship with him. The fake user sent him intimate photos and demanded the same from the person.

Afterwards, threatening to leak the intimate photos online, the Azerbaijani intelligence officer told the victim to provide information, photos of various locations, as well as promised to pay for the espionage by transferring money to a pre-sent bank account, the NSS noted.

It said it was investigating the case to reveal the content and the amount of information provided to the Azerbaijani special services by the Artsakh resident, as well as motives and goals.

“We again urge the people to refrain from communicating with unknown social media users and accepting suspicious offers, or providing information that threatens the security of the Republic of Artsakh. In case of receiving such demands or offers, the residents should immediately contact the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh,” reads the statement.