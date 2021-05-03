Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, Artak Zeynalyan, who represents the interests of the captives and POWs in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said on social media today.

“During the second Artsakh war launched on September 27, 2020, as well as after the signing of the trilateral agreement on November 9, 2020, Armenian civilians and servicemen continued to be taken captive.

19 of those, who have appeared in captivity, have been tortured and killed by the Azerbaijani servicemen, which is a war crime.

We have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over the facts of torture and killing of POWs, detained persons”, Zeynalyan said, publishing the list of that 19 persons:

Civilians

Eduard Shahgeldyan Arsen Gharakhanyan Benik Hakobyan Elena Hakobyan Serzhik Vardanyan Ella Vardanyan Genadi Petrosyan Yurik Asryan Misha Movsisyan Anahit Movsisyan Nina Davtyan Misha Melkumyan

Servicemen

Erik Mkhitaryan Gagik Mkrtchyan Arayik Poghosyan Vardges Ghazaryan Yuri Adamyan Artur Manvelyan Narek Babayan