Azerbaijani servicemen, armed and masked, checked children’s phones under the pretext of finding some videos ․ watch Video

Azerbaijani servicemen, armed and masked, checked children’s phones under the pretext of finding some videos ․ Human Rights Defender (video): Azerbaijani servicemen, armed and masked, checked the children’s phones to find some videos…

Azerbaijani servicemen, armed and masked, checked children’s phones under the pretext of finding some videos ․ Human Rights Defender (video)

Post by RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan ․

“We must create guarantees for our children, for the protection and security of our rights. Until we do that, the Azerbaijani armed forces will always commit such crimes, will allow unbridled behavior. There will always be uncertainty. It has been almost a year since I warned about the problems with concrete facts.

In this video, Azerbaijani armed and masked officers stop a civilian bus carrying children. The children are from Artsakh, walking on the Vorotan road. Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan

Together we found out that the children are players of the Artsakh children’s football team, aged 15-16. Azerbaijani servicemen, armed and masked, checked the children’s phones under the pretext of finding some videos. The children’s bus was kept like that for 10-15 minutes. During that time, the Artsakh flag was scraped off the bus with a knife.

Azerbaijani sources are proud to share this video. But the issue here is the behavior of the Azerbaijani armed forces towards children, with the aim of openly intimidating children in masks and armed.

Now the video has been posted on Azerbaijani social networks, and it is accompanied by brazen insults to children, calls to kill Armenians, and deep hatred. All this is the result of years of state-sponsored policy of Azerbaijani hatred of Armenians. We have documented the evidence. “