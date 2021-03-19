Azerbaijani man kills pregnant sister married to an Armenian in greater Moscow area

A pregnant woman married to an Armenian was killed by an Azerbaijani in the greater Moscow area and died on the spot due to her injury, and the Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a criminal case under the article of murder, Vechernyaya Moskva newspaper reports.

The murderer is 43-year-old Munir, who attacked his 40-year-old sister, Leyla. Andrey Kolobin, one of the locals, said he had heard how the man screamed at the girl, called her a prostitute and blamed her for not following Muslim traditions. He added that, unfortunately, there was nobody near her when she was stabbed with a knife and had already died when the paramedics arrived.

Surveillance cameras recorded the crime, and shots of the incident show how a man dressed in black approaches the girl and starts beating her, takes out a knife and starts stabbing her. After killing the girl, he throws the weapon and hides.

Anastasia Kalimova, who knows Leyla’s family, told the newspaper what the reason for the murder was. “The reason for the murder was that Leyla’s family was against Leyla getting married to an Armenian, and her family didn’t consider her “clean”. They lived together for seven years and had children. Where was Leyla’s brother all this time? The fact that her brother killed her and left the children without a mother is horrible. The children already know that their mother is gone.”