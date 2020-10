Units of the Artsakh Defense Army are repelling the attacks of the Azerbaijani troops in the southern section of the contact line, spokeswoman of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on Saturday.

“At the same time, the Azerbaijani armed forces are keeping the city of Hadrut under fire. The statement of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Armenian side is firing in the direction of Tartar and Aghdam regions is yet another lie,” she wrote on Facebook.