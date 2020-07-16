Azerbaijani elite unit has suffered serious losses – military official

The elite unit of Azerbaijani armed forces of 100 servicemen, which attempted an infiltration attempt, has suffered serious losses, ARMENPRESS reports Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and former MoD spokesperson said in a press conference.

”At the moment we have photos proving that 10 bodies have been evacuated. If we consider that only here there are 10 bodies and there are other places where the bodies have not been evacuated yet and not all victims have remained in the battlefield, because those who remained alive could carry back the bodies with them and of course, not all die at once, because some get injured and die later, it means that the unit of 100 servicemen has suffered very serious losses, it can be 25, 30 or even 40%”, Hovhannisyan said.

This was a special unit. The Azerbaijani media also confirmed that this was ”Yashma” unit.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV. Azerbaijan also struck a vehicle on humanitarian mission with a combat UAV. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has even threatened to strike the Metsamor Nuclear power Plant.