Azerbaijani banker’s wife will have £22m seized in UK unless she reveals source of wealth

A woman who spent £1m a year at Harrods will be forced to give up her £15m home unless she reveals the source of her fortune following the UK’s first McMafia-style “dirty money” investigation, The Guardian reports.

Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of a former boss of the Azerbaijani state bank jailed for fraud, has lost her final appeal against a court order forcing her to reveal how she came by so much money.

If she fails to comply, the UK’s National Crime Agency will be able to seize £22m worth of property, including her home in Knightsbridge, central London, and an £11m Berkshire golf course.

The supreme court announced on Monday that it had refused Zamira Hajiyeva’s permission to appeal application against the unexplained wealth order made against her by the National Crime Agency. Hajiyeva had already failed to convince the court of appeal and the high court to overturn the order, secured in 2018.

Graeme Biggar, director general of the national economic crime centre at the NCA, said: “This is a significant result which is important in establishing unexplained wealth orders as a powerful tool for financial investigations. This was the first UWO secured and the NCA has been determined throughout the many legal challenges faced over the last two years. This case will set a helpful precedent for future UWO cases.

“There are no further routes for Mrs Hajiyeva to appeal against the order. She will now be required to provide the NCA with the information we are seeking in connection with these assets.”