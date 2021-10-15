Azerbaijan uses drone yesterday, Artsakh’s President spokesperson says

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces used drone in the direction of the Armenian positions. Lusine Avanesyan, Artsakh’s President spokesperson told Armenian News

According to her, six soldiers were injured as a result of the attack.

The adviser said that an investigation had been appointed in connection with the incident.

On the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the defense army base located in the eastern border zone of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which 6 servicemen received gunshot wounds.

The operative-tactical situation after the incidents in the border zone is calm at the moment, and the Armenian side has no positional or territorial losses.