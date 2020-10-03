Azerbaijan, Turkey desire continuation of Armenian Genocide, which will never happen – PM Pashinyan

The Armenian nation lives its most decisive moments of its millennia-old history, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his October 3 address to the nation.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani-Turkish criminal armed groups do not pursue just military or military-political goals. It’s not only Karabakh that has brought them here. They have not come to just occupy territories, villages or cities. Their target is the Armenian nation, their goal is the continuation of their policy of the Armenian Genocide.

‘’But today I want to say that the Armenians, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh will never again become death marchers of Deir ez-Zor. Today we are united like never to defend our identity, our Motherland and our rights’’, Pashinyan said.

