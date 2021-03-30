Azerbaijan troops steal 13 cows from Armenian farmer

Azerbaijani troops have stolen 13 cows belonging to Armenian villager Gavrush Hakobyan, in the southern community of Shurnukh, Syunik province, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 30.

Hakobyan’s cow shed lies 500 meters from the border, under the constant surveillance of Azeri troops deployed in close proximity to Armenian settlements.

When the Azeris looted the cattle and took them to the village of Seytaz, the farmer’s son, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers stationed in the area, followed them to demand the livestock back, Zohrabyan said. He was promised that the cows would be returned, but that has not happened yet, the lawmaker added.

According to her, the governor of Syunik is aware of the incident. Zohrabyan said she has also notified Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh

When an Armenian shepherd was grazing his flock of 185 sheep near the border with Azerbaijan on in mid-February, a group of Azeri troops approached him and seized 173 of his sheep. According to the municipality of the village of Khdzoresk, Armenian border guards and shepherds from nearby villages, as well as mayor Yervand Malunts and the command of the 1st Army Corps quickly arrived at the scene. It was only after negotiations that the Azerbaijani soldiers returned all but one of the sheep they had taken, the municipality added.