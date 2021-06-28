Azerbaijan tries to interfere with agricultural work in Syunik province

Azerbaijani armed forces have tried to interfere with agricultural work in the Syunik province of Armenia.

Residents of the Tekh village yesterday went to the field called Andrun Karer to collect the cut grass, but the opponent’s soldiers descended from their positions and forbade the work to be carried out.

The field called Andrun Karer is included in the administrative territory of the village of Tekh, it is located in the center of the settlements Tekh-Aravus-Khnatsakh, a little further away there are several observation posts of the enemy.

This morning, the villagers turned to the head of the rural community Teh Nerses Shadunets, presented the situation and informed that agricultural machinery could not enter the territory.