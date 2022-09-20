Azerbaijan transfers 95 more fallen Armenian soldiers’ bodies to Armenia

The Azerbaijani side on Tuesday transferred the bodies of 95 more fallen Armenian servicemen to Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from Aram Torosyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

And asked whether the number of these returned bodies is included in the total number of Armenian casualties and missing persons publicized Monday by the Security Council of Armenia, Torosyan said: “Yes.”

The number of Armenian casualties and missing persons as a result of the military aggression last week by the Azerbaijani side has reached 207, including 3 civilians killed, 2 civilians are considered missing, 293 servicemen and 3 civilians were wounded, and 20 servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijan.

On September 17, the Azerbaijani side had transferred the bodies of 32 fallen Armenian soldiers to the Armenian side.

At 12:05am on September 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces started to fire intensively, from artillery and large-caliber firearms, at the Armenian combat positions along the border; they used UAVs as well. The adversary attacked both military and civilian objects in Armenia, and carried out positional advancement in some directions. According to the Armenian MOD, as of 8pm on September 14, the fire virtually stopped.