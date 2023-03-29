Azerbaijan took advantage of the Armenian government’s demarche against Putin and came forward

“The Azerbaijanis have prepared quite seriously. that road was considered the road of life during this siege and was a little path of hope, which to a certain extent connected Artsakh with the outside world and most likely protected Artsakh, I don’t think Azerbaijanis had just learned about that road”, Lisagor dirt road by Azerbaijanis about being occupied, said Vigen Hakobyan, a civil technologist, in a conversation with “Hraparak”.

“They seriously prepared for it, that they had to try to do everything very quickly. Not only to capture those heights quickly, to take control of that dirt road as well, along with them, the engineering military units enter and start carrying out works to strengthen themselves there. In other words, they have taken a serious professional approach and are not solving such a tactical problem: let’s go and capture the height, stand there, but to strengthen it so that it is not possible for third countries or third parties to take it out from there already with political persuasions, even with the threat of using military force. In this sense, they are quite systematic, quite serious, quite operative and professional. Unlike today’s Armenian leadership, they are fundamentalists. That is, if their army is moving somewhere,

The gas technologist emphasized that Azerbaijan is trying to create unbearable conditions by means of pressure, from time to time by cutting off communications, gas, electricity, trying to conduct a policy of ethnic cleansing, so that when they suddenly open the way after successive concessions, a significant part of the people of Artsakh will leave Artsakh. And who will not leave, come to terms with the idea that, as some circles of Artsakh say and the leadership of Armenia says about it, the idea of ​​integration should no longer be nonsense for them.

“I think that they chose the moment quite well, because the Armenian authorities took another illogical and obviously anti-Russian step, when now, for some reason, the Constitutional Court of Armenia decided to ratify the decision to join the Rome Statute as legitimate within the framework of the law, which at the moment it will be perceived more than a political démarche by Armenia in Russia. As you know, it was decided literally the other day that Vladimir Putin should be arrested. And at this very moment, Armenia decided to take the process of joining the Rome Statute adopted in 1999 to the Constitutional Court and approve it there. The primitive explanations of the Armenian side that this is being done against the Azerbaijanis are of no importance, it is important that the world, first of all Russia, and maybe also how Putin himself perceives it. And they perceive that Armenia made another rather harsh and rude demarche not only against Russia, but also against Putin himself,” said Hakobyan.

The geotechnologist believes that against this background, the Azerbaijanis took advantage of Russia’s perception that the Armenian leadership made a direct countermeasure not only against Russia, but also against the Russian leader.

“Now the Russians are demanding that the Azerbaijanis leave there, they even went to stand in front of them, they are demanding, but practice shows that if the Azerbaijanis take something, a stronghold, a height, territory, including the territory of the Republic of Armenia, I am not saying the territory that they consider to be the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, they do not leave it in any way, because even the peacekeeper does not have any mandate to directly enter into an armed conflict with any party if he wants to,” stressed Vigen Hakobyan.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/efedad410e1d34238c69b45333f3e98b?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

