Azerbaijan threatens Armenia defense minister

Azerbaijan has made threats against Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan of Armenia.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense had announced Monday about Karapetyan’s upcoming visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and this announcement caused a nervous reaction in Azerbaijan—even a hysteria by its Ministry of Defense.

A respective statement from the Azerbaijani defense ministry assesses Karapetyan’s forthcoming visit to Artsakh as “illegal” and “provocative,” and aimed at “destabilizing the situation in the region and casting a shadow over the activities of Russian peacekeepers.”

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan warns the military-political leadership of Armenia that in case of repetition of such illegal visits to Azerbaijani territories, necessary measures will be taken to prevent the aggressive separatism and provocations,” threatens the Azerbaijani defense ministry.