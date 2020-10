The Azerbaijani armed forces fired several times Saturday on the city of Martuni in Artsakh, Vadim Danielyan, deputy head of the Martuni region administration, told Armenpress.

According to him, the city was bombed several times during the day.

“Fortunately, there are no casualties among the civilian population,” Danielyan said.

The deputy head of the Martuni district administration also noted that at the moment the situation is calm.