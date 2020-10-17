Azerbaijan started shelling Stepanakert at dawn. There are victims

Azerbaijan started shelling Stepanakert on the morning of October 17. Residential areas were damaged, according to preliminary data, two civilians were injured. Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan informs about this.

“Fortunately, people were in shelters, it was possible to avoid big losses,” Beglaryan said, as reported by Armenpress.

The air alarm signal was constantly sounded, everyone is already on their feet since dawn.

An hour after the first rocket attack, Azerbaijan again hit the central civilian infrastructure of the Artsakh capital, causing destruction. “Azerbaijan continues war crimes, the blindness of the international community continues,” said the Artsakh Human Rights Defender.