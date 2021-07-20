Azerbaijan saw weak incompetent Armenian Prime Minister presenting new agenda of concessions from Armenia

Security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the analytical center Henaket, reacted to the tensions along the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Two days ago Nikol Pashinyan stated that according to the information he had obtained, Azerbaijan intended to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh and on the border with Armenia.

“In parallel, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports simmering tensions along the Yeraskh section of the border in its daily statements,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Azerbaijan has apparently toughened its stance, presenting a new agenda of territorial concessions to Armenia,” Abrahamyan noted.

The expert indicated that the major regional players are following the developments along the border at least as external observers.

“There is still much uncertainty over the recent incidents. I am afraid that all this fits into the logic of the implementation of the agreements reached on November 9 last year.

“It’s just that part of this deal supposes agreed actions at certain sections of the border,” Abrahamyan said.

He stated the statements of Armenia’s military-political leadership on the current situation are “empty and incomplete” in terms of their motives and consequences, adding it further deepens the concerns over the issue.