Azerbaijan returns 106 heads of sheep taken from resident of Armenia’s Kornidzor by force

Today, as a result of the targeted actions taken and coordinated by the head of Tegh village, the chief of the turnpike of the Border Guard Troops of Armenia and the Russian Border Guard Troops, Azerbaijan returned the 106 heads of sheep that it had taken from the resident of Kornidzor on October 22, as reported the village council of Tegh.

“We inform that the news that Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan recently disseminated through the media according to which the Azerbaijanis had entered the administrative territory of Kornidzor and confiscated, is exclusively misinformation. We urge everyone to not distort any information and wait for official reports from the council of Tegh village and, if needed, we are ready to cooperate with everyone. The head of Tegh village always stands with the people and is concerned about their problems,” the press release reads.