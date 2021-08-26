Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered. Yes You are right Pashinyan wanted to Give you a victory that’s why he capitulate

If Armenia had not surrendered, we would have suffered great losses. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a ceremony to provide the families of the veterans of the recent war with apartments and cars, Azerbaijani media reported.

“On the night of November 10, [2020] Armenia signed the act of capitulation, and the war ended. For us, the end of the war was absolutely reasonable. If the war continued, we would have suffered more losses. We could have faced difficulties in liberating Kelbajar and Lachin.

The natural climate of this region, the mountains could have become a problem for us. Also, winter was approaching,” the Azerbaijani leader said.