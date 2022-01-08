Azerbaijan opens fire on military positions near Armenia village

Azerbaijani servicemen on Saturday fired at the military positions near Verin Shorzha village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, after which an exchange of fire started. Verin Shorzha mayor Artyom Yeranosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

“The shooting lasted about 45 minutes, started at 2:15[pm], already were stopped by 15:00. The sounds of the shooting were heard in the village; I also heard them. I talked to the boys [i.e., the Armenian soldiers], they counterattacked, silenced the enemy fire. The Azerbaijanis fired in the direction of the [military] positions, and our [guys] silenced [them] with corresponding shots. Now everything is calm,” Yeranosyan said.