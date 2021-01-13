Azerbaijan not prepared to live side by side peacefully but impose its rules on us – Anzhela Elibekova

If Azerbaijan were ready to live in peace with us, it wouldn’t commit war crimes, including against the civilian population,” expert in the South Caucasus region Anzhela Elibekova wrote on Facebook. In Elibekova’s words, Azerbaijan would also return Armenian PoWs and wouldn’t capture new ones.

“If Azerbaijan were ready to live in peace with us, it wouldn’t increase the its military budget for the coming year. If Azerbaijan were ready to live in peace with us, it wouldn’t continue anti-Armenian statements at the state level. If Azerbaijan were ready to live in peace with us, it wouldn’t threaten and vow aspirations about Syunik, Gegharkunik and Yerevan,” Elibekova wrote, adding: “Azerbaijan is not ready for a peaceful life. It is prepared to impose its own rules on us, making use of the ongoing situation. Our task is to prevent it,” Elibekova wrote.