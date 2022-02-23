Azerbaijan MPs use their visit to Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct demarche against Iran

The Azerbaijani MPs have used their visit to the Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct a demarche against Iran.

Two Azerbaijani lawmakers, receiving security guarantees from the Armenian authorities, were able to attend the Euronest sessions in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

But these Azerbaijani legislators have turned this peace-making move by the Armenian side into evil.

Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of the Azerbaijani parliament, wrote on his social media account that he and his fellow Azerbaijani MPs had visited the Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

“We visited the Blue Mosque. As far as we know, it is the only Azerbaijani monument preserved in Yerevan. Although there are writings referring to another country on its walls, its walls, its architecture, its spirit belong to us. We felt that kinship; I believe the mosque felt it, too. We believe that the true owners will soon be able to offer their prayers in this mosque,” Mirkishili wrote.

To note, the Blue Mosque is Iranian. But Azerbaijan frequently tries to “appropriate” it—among other things, to substantiate its territorial claims to Armenia.